BELGRADE Oct 25 Nemanja Vidic has let himself
and Serbia down by quitting international football at the peak
of his powers, former national team coach Ilija Petkovic told
Belgrade media on Tuesday.
Petkovic, who led Serbia and Montenegro to the 2006 World
Cup when they played as a single nation, was quoted as saying
that Vidic "has made a morally wrong decision."
"Honestly, I am stunned with Vidic's decision because he
could have played on for Serbia for a long time and this is a
poor gesture for a player of his stature," he said.
"There are things of which I don't want to remind Vidic, he
should have taken a good look at himself in the mirror before he
decided to walk away.
"That is a big decision for such a young man and he will
have to look the people in their eyes when he returns to Serbia
one day.
"When the going gets tough the tough get going and Vidic
stepped aside after the national team was rattled (by failing to
qualify for the Euro 2012 finals)," said Petkovic.
Having scored two goals in 56 appearances for his country,
Vidic ended his international career on a sour note when he
missed a penalty in Serbia's crunch 1-0 defeat by Slovenia in
their final Euro 2012 qualifier on Oct. 11.
He announced his decision on Monday in an open letter to the
Serbian Football Association (FSS) saying he was quitting
because of persistent fan and media criticism over his
commitment to the national team.
NOT SURPRISED
FSS chief Tomislav Karadzic said he was not surprised by
Vidic's decision and revealed the Manchester United defender had
told him after Serbia's early exit in the 2010 World Cup he
would hang up his international boots after Euro 2012.
"We are all saddened by this decision but Nemanja told us,
the FSS leadership and then coach (Radomir Antic) after the
World Cup in South Africa, that he would step aside after the
Euro 2012 campaign," Karadzic told Belgrade media.
"He said we had two years to groom his successor but given
that we failed to qualify for the Euro 2012 finals, he decided
to end his national team career now.
"Vidic is a man of strong principles but we hope he will
have a change of heart in the upcoming period.
"If he doesn't we will certainly organise a farewell match
for him because that's the least he deserves," said Karadzic.
Vidic's international retirement came only two weeks after
Serbia captain Dejan Stankovic also quit following the defeat in
Slovenia, when the Serbs needed a win to clinch a Euro 2012
playoff berth.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)