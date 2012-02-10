ZURICH Feb 10 Sion suffered another legal setback on Friday in their bid to be reinstated in the Europa League after a Swiss court that had originally ruled in their favour dismissed their latest claim.

The Swiss top flight club lodged a request for reinstatement in Europe's second tier competition with a civil court in Vaud, where UEFA has its headquarters, on Jan. 17.

This has been dismissed, however, on the grounds that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), sport's highest tribunal, had already ruled on the matter.

"In its decision, the Court considered that the dispute in question had already been decided on the merits by the Court of Arbitration for Sport with its award of 15 December 2011," UEFA said in a statement on their website (www.uefa.com).

"FC Sion's claim that UEFA had committed a violation of Swiss competition law was ruled inadmissible, as was the club's claim regarding the alleged non-independence of CAS."

Sion were expelled from the Europa League by UEFA for fielding ineligible players in a qualifier against Scottish side Celtic.

They obtained an injunction from the Vaud court in September ordering UEFA to reinstate them before the governing body's decision to throw them out of the competition was upheld by CAS in December. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)