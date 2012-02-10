ZURICH Feb 10 Sion suffered another legal
setback on Friday in their bid to be reinstated in the Europa
League after a Swiss court that had originally ruled in their
favour dismissed their latest claim.
The Swiss top flight club lodged a request for reinstatement
in Europe's second tier competition with a civil court in Vaud,
where UEFA has its headquarters, on Jan. 17.
This has been dismissed, however, on the grounds that the
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), sport's highest tribunal,
had already ruled on the matter.
"In its decision, the Court considered that the dispute in
question had already been decided on the merits by the Court of
Arbitration for Sport with its award of 15 December 2011," UEFA
said in a statement on their website (www.uefa.com).
"FC Sion's claim that UEFA had committed a violation of
Swiss competition law was ruled inadmissible, as was the club's
claim regarding the alleged non-independence of CAS."
Sion were expelled from the Europa League by UEFA for
fielding ineligible players in a qualifier against Scottish side
Celtic.
They obtained an injunction from the Vaud court in September
ordering UEFA to reinstate them before the governing body's
decision to throw them out of the competition was upheld by CAS
in December.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)