Sept 30 Swiss club FC Sion are causing chaos by
fighting their expulsion from this season's Europa League, world
governing body FIFA said on Friday.
Sion were thrown out of the competition and replaced by
Scottish club Celtic, who they beat in the final qualification
round, because, according to European body UEFA, they had
fielded ineligible players.
However, a Swiss civil court ruled on Wednesday that six
players signed in the summer were eligible to play in the Swiss
League. Sion's case was also heard by the Court of Arbitration
for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday with a verdict expected by Monday.
FIFA rarely comments on ongoing legal cases but on Friday
issued a statement on its website condemning the club's stance.
"An enormous amount of damage has already been done to Swiss
football and the autonomy of the sport. Associations are
becoming more and more anxious and the structure of the sport is
in danger," FIFA's director of legal affairs Marco Villiger said
on the organisation's website (www.fifa.com).
"It has caused chaos. If every club went to a local court
when they disagreed with something, international football would
no longer be possible."
Sion were banned by FIFA from signing players for two
transfer periods for inducing an Egyptian goalkeeper to break
his contract with his club to join them in 2008.
Appeals to both FIFA and CAS were rejected while Sion
president Christian Constantin's decision to involve the Federal
Supreme Court of Switzerland also failed when it supported
FIFA's decision.
The ban finally came into force last year for two
consecutive transfer windows.
Sion said they believed the ban ended this summer and made
six new signings but FIFA said it was still in force.
The six players were initially barred by the Swiss Football
League (SFL) and took their case to the civil court in Martigny,
which provisionally ruled in their favour in August and
confirmed the decision on Wednesday.
The Swiss league then allowed them to play despite the FIFA
ban and they played against Celtic, after which UEFA ruled them
ineligible and threw them out of the competition.
The head of the Swiss FA has also accused Sion of damaging
the image of Swiss soccer.
"Unfortunately, it's a fact that it has damaged our image,"
Peter Gillieron, head of the Swiss FA (SFV), said last week.
"I've heard lots of people wonder how such things can happen
in Switzerland.
"With both FIFA and the International Olympic Committee
having their headquarters in Switzerland, sport in general, not
just football, is in danger if the rules of the federations are
undone by appeals to civil courts."
FIFA's Villiger said Sion's case could have serious
ramifications for sport generally.
"If a sanction which has been approved by the Federal
Supreme Court of Switzerland can no longer be enforced due to
the decision of another court, then it will be a dark day for
sport," he said. "However, I don't think it will get that far.
We have to fight to ensure any decrees we make which are
approved by all authorities are subsequently upheld."
