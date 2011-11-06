Nov 6 Slovak championship result and standings
on Sunday.
Spartak Trnava 2 Slovan Bratislava 0
Played on Saturday
Dukla Banska Bystrica 2 Tatran Presov 0
Nitra 0 Laugaricio Trencin 0
Ruzomberok 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 1
Zilina 3 FK Senica 1
ViOn Zlate Moravce 3 MFK Kosice 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Spartak Trnava 15 9 3 3 18 11 30
-------------------------
2 Zilina 15 8 4 3 22 14 28
3 Ruzomberok 15 7 5 3 23 12 26
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 15 7 5 3 22 12 26
-------------------------
5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 15 7 5 3 18 14 26
6 Slovan Bratislava 15 7 4 4 20 17 25
7 Dukla Banska Bystrica 15 6 2 7 20 19 20
8 Nitra 15 3 8 4 14 15 17
9 Laugaricio Trencin 15 3 6 6 14 19 15
10 MFK Kosice 15 3 4 8 14 24 13
11 Tatran Presov 15 2 4 9 7 20 10
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 15 3 0 12 9 24 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation