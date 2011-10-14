Oct 14 Slovak championship result and standings
on Friday .
Nitra 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Spartak Trnava 11 6 3 2 14 9 21
-------------------------
2 Slovan Bratislava 11 6 2 3 14 10 20
3 FK Senica 11 5 4 2 17 7 19
-------------------------
4 Zilina 11 5 4 2 15 10 19
-------------------------
5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 11 5 4 2 12 7 19
6 Ruzomberok 11 4 4 3 12 8 16
7 Nitra 12 3 6 3 11 11 15
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 12 4 2 6 16 16 14
9 Laugaricio Trencin 11 3 3 5 11 15 12
10 MFK Kosice 11 2 4 5 8 17 10
11 DAC Dunajska Streda 11 3 0 8 8 17 9
-------------------------
12 Tatran Presov 11 1 4 6 5 16 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
MFK Kosice v Zilina (1230)
Ruzomberok v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1230)
Tatran Presov v FK Senica (1230)
Laugaricio Trencin v Slovan Bratislava (1530)
DAC Dunajska Streda v Spartak Trnava (1530)