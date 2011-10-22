Oct 22 Results and standings from the
Slovak
championship on Saturday
Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 0
Ruzomberok 1 Laugaricio Trencin 1
Zilina 1 Tatran Presov 0
Spartak Trnava 1 MFK Kosice 0
ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 Nitra 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Spartak Trnava 13 8 3 2 16 9 27
-------------------------
2 Zilina 13 7 4 2 18 11 25
3 FK Senica 12 6 4 2 18 7 22
-------------------------
4 Slovan Bratislava 12 6 3 3 16 12 21
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 13 5 5 3 17 9 20
6 ViOn Zlate Moravce 13 5 5 3 13 12 20
7 Dukla Banska Bystrica 13 5 2 6 17 16 17
8 Nitra 13 3 7 3 12 12 16
9 Laugaricio Trencin 13 3 5 5 14 18 14
10 MFK Kosice 13 2 4 7 9 20 10
11 DAC Dunajska Streda 13 3 0 10 8 19 9
-------------------------
12 Tatran Presov 13 1 4 8 5 18 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
FK Senica v Slovan Bratislava (1700)