Oct 29 Results and standings from the
Slovak
championship on Saturday
Laugaricio Trencin 0 FK Senica 1
DAC Dunajska Streda 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 2
Nitra 2 Ruzomberok 3
MFK Kosice 3 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1
Slovan Bratislava 2 Zilina 1
Played on Friday
Tatran Presov 2 Spartak Trnava 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Spartak Trnava 14 8 3 3 16 11 27
-------------------------
2 FK Senica 14 7 5 2 21 9 26
3 Zilina 14 7 4 3 19 13 25
-------------------------
4 Slovan Bratislava 14 7 4 3 20 15 25
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 14 6 5 3 20 11 23
6 ViOn Zlate Moravce 14 6 5 3 15 12 23
7 Dukla Banska Bystrica 14 5 2 7 18 19 17
8 Nitra 14 3 7 4 14 15 16
9 Laugaricio Trencin 14 3 5 6 14 19 14
10 MFK Kosice 14 3 4 7 12 21 13
11 Tatran Presov 14 2 4 8 7 18 10
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 14 3 0 11 8 21 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation