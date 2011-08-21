Aug 21 Slovak championship results and standings
on Sunday.
Zilina 0 Spartak Trnava 1
Slovan Bratislava 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Played on Saturday
Laugaricio Trencin 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 0
FK Senica 0 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0
MFK Kosice 0 Nitra 2
Tatran Presov 1 Ruzomberok 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 6 4 1 1 11 7 13
-------------------------
2 Nitra 6 3 2 1 6 2 11
3 ViOn Zlate Moravce 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
-------------------------
4 Dukla Banska Bystrica 6 3 1 2 10 5 10
-------------------------
5 Spartak Trnava 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
6 Zilina 6 2 3 1 5 4 9
7 FK Senica 6 2 2 2 11 6 8
8 Ruzomberok 6 1 4 1 5 4 7
9 Tatran Presov 6 1 3 2 3 6 6
10 Laugaricio Trencin 6 1 3 2 3 8 6
11 MFK Kosice 6 0 4 2 4 10 4
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 6 0 0 6 3 12 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)