Nov 9 Results and standings from the
Slovak
championship on Wednesday
DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Nitra 2
MFK Kosice 1 Ruzomberok 1
Slovan Bratislava 3 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2
Tatran Presov 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Spartak Trnava 15 9 3 3 18 11 30
-------------------------
2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 16 8 5 3 19 14 29
3 Zilina 15 8 4 3 22 14 28
-------------------------
4 Slovan Bratislava 16 8 4 4 23 19 28
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 16 7 6 3 24 13 27
6 FK Senica 15 7 5 3 22 12 26
7 Nitra 16 4 8 4 16 15 20
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 16 6 2 8 22 22 20
9 Laugaricio Trencin 15 3 6 6 14 19 15
10 MFK Kosice 16 3 5 8 15 25 14
11 Tatran Presov 16 2 4 10 7 21 10
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 16 3 0 13 9 26 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation