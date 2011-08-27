Aug 27 Results and standings from the Slovak
championship on Saturday
DAC Dunajska Streda 0 MFK Kosice 1
Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 Zilina 3
Nitra 2 Tatran Presov 2
ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 FK Senica 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 6 4 1 1 11 7 13
-------------------------
2 Nitra 7 3 3 1 8 4 12
3 Zilina 7 3 3 1 8 5 12
-------------------------
4 ViOn Zlate Moravce 7 3 3 1 6 4 12
-------------------------
5 Dukla Banska Bystrica 7 3 1 3 11 8 10
6 FK Senica 7 2 3 2 11 6 9
7 Spartak Trnava 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
8 Ruzomberok 6 1 4 1 5 4 7
9 Tatran Presov 7 1 4 2 5 8 7
10 MFK Kosice 7 1 4 2 5 10 7
11 Laugaricio Trencin 6 1 3 2 3 8 6
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 7 0 0 7 3 13 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 28
Ruzomberok v Slovan Bratislava (1530)
Spartak Trnava v Laugaricio Trencin (1700)