Sept 30 Result and standings from the Slovak
championship matches on Friday
Nitra 1 Spartak Trnava 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Spartak Trnava 11 6 3 2 14 9 21
-------------------------
2 Zilina 10 5 4 1 14 8 19
3 Slovan Bratislava 10 5 2 3 13 10 17
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 10 4 4 2 16 7 16
-------------------------
5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 10 4 4 2 9 7 16
6 Nitra 11 3 5 3 9 9 14
7 Dukla Banska Bystrica 10 4 1 5 14 12 13
8 Ruzomberok 10 3 4 3 10 8 13
9 Laugaricio Trencin 10 3 3 4 11 12 12
10 MFK Kosice 10 2 4 4 8 16 10
11 Tatran Presov 10 1 4 5 5 15 7
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 10 2 0 8 6 16 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 1
MFK Kosice v FK Senica (1230)
Ruzomberok v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1530)
ViOn Zlate Moravce v Laugaricio Trencin (1530)
DAC Dunajska Streda v Zilina (1730)
Sunday, October 2
Tatran Presov v Slovan Bratislava (1530)