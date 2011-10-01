Oct 1 Results and standings from the Slovak
championship on Saturday
DAC Dunajska Streda 2 Zilina 1
MFK Kosice 0 FK Senica 1
Ruzomberok 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0
ViOn Zlate Moravce 3 Laugaricio Trencin 0
Played on Friday
Nitra 1 Spartak Trnava 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Spartak Trnava 11 6 3 2 14 9 21
-------------------------
2 FK Senica 11 5 4 2 17 7 19
3 Zilina 11 5 4 2 15 10 19
-------------------------
4 ViOn Zlate Moravce 11 5 4 2 12 7 19
-------------------------
5 Slovan Bratislava 10 5 2 3 13 10 17
6 Ruzomberok 11 4 4 3 12 8 16
7 Nitra 11 3 5 3 9 9 14
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 11 4 1 6 14 14 13
9 Laugaricio Trencin 11 3 3 5 11 15 12
10 MFK Kosice 11 2 4 5 8 17 10
11 DAC Dunajska Streda 11 3 0 8 8 17 9
-------------------------
12 Tatran Presov 10 1 4 5 5 15 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Tatran Presov v Slovan Bratislava (1530)