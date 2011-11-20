Nov 20 Result and standings from the
Slovak
championship on Sunday
ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 Slovan Bratislava 1
played on Saturday
DAC Dunajska Streda 2 Laugaricio Trencin 0
Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 FK Senica 1
Nitra 1 MFK Kosice 1
Ruzomberok 1 Tatran Presov 1
Spartak Trnava 1 Zilina 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Spartak Trnava 16 9 4 3 19 12 31
-------------------------
2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 17 8 6 3 20 15 30
3 Zilina 16 8 5 3 23 15 29
-------------------------
4 Slovan Bratislava 17 8 5 4 24 20 29
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 17 7 7 3 25 14 28
6 FK Senica 16 7 6 3 23 13 27
7 Nitra 17 4 9 4 17 16 21
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 17 6 3 8 23 23 21
9 Laugaricio Trencin 16 3 6 7 14 21 15
10 MFK Kosice 17 3 6 8 16 26 15
11 DAC Dunajska Streda 17 4 0 13 11 26 12
-------------------------
12 Tatran Presov 17 2 5 10 8 22 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
