Nov 20 Result and standings from the Slovak championship on Sunday ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 Slovan Bratislava 1

played on Saturday DAC Dunajska Streda 2 Laugaricio Trencin 0 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 FK Senica 1 Nitra 1 MFK Kosice 1 Ruzomberok 1 Tatran Presov 1 Spartak Trnava 1 Zilina 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Trnava 16 9 4 3 19 12 31 ------------------------- 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 17 8 6 3 20 15 30 3 Zilina 16 8 5 3 23 15 29 ------------------------- 4 Slovan Bratislava 17 8 5 4 24 20 29 ------------------------- 5 Ruzomberok 17 7 7 3 25 14 28 6 FK Senica 16 7 6 3 23 13 27 7 Nitra 17 4 9 4 17 16 21 8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 17 6 3 8 23 23 21 9 Laugaricio Trencin 16 3 6 7 14 21 15 10 MFK Kosice 17 3 6 8 16 26 15 11 DAC Dunajska Streda 17 4 0 13 11 26 12 ------------------------- 12 Tatran Presov 17 2 5 10 8 22 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation

