Nov 26 Results and standings from the Slovak
championship on Saturday
Laugaricio Trencin 4 Spartak Trnava 2
FK Senica 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
MFK Kosice 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 0
Zilina 3 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1
Slovan Bratislava 2 Ruzomberok 0
Tatran Presov 1 Nitra 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 18 9 6 3 29 19 33
-------------------------
2 Slovan Bratislava 18 9 5 4 26 20 32
3 Spartak Trnava 18 9 5 4 22 17 32
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 18 8 7 3 25 14 31
-------------------------
5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 18 8 6 4 20 16 30
6 Ruzomberok 18 7 7 4 25 16 28
7 Nitra 18 4 10 4 18 17 22
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 18 6 3 9 24 26 21
9 Laugaricio Trencin 18 4 7 7 21 26 19
10 MFK Kosice 18 4 6 8 19 26 18
11 Tatran Presov 18 2 6 10 9 23 12
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 18 4 0 14 11 29 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation