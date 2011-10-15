Oct 15 Results and standings from the
Slovak
championship on Saturday
Laugaricio Trencin 2 Slovan Bratislava 2
DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Spartak Trnava 1
MFK Kosice 1 Zilina 2
Ruzomberok 4 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Tatran Presov 0 FK Senica 1
Played on Friday
Nitra 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Spartak Trnava 12 7 3 2 15 9 24
-------------------------
2 FK Senica 12 6 4 2 18 7 22
3 Zilina 12 6 4 2 17 11 22
-------------------------
4 Slovan Bratislava 12 6 3 3 16 12 21
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 12 5 4 3 16 8 19
6 ViOn Zlate Moravce 12 5 4 3 12 11 19
7 Nitra 12 3 6 3 11 11 15
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 12 4 2 6 16 16 14
9 Laugaricio Trencin 12 3 4 5 13 17 13
10 MFK Kosice 12 2 4 6 9 19 10
11 DAC Dunajska Streda 12 3 0 9 8 18 9
-------------------------
12 Tatran Presov 12 1 4 7 5 17 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation