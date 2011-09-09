Sept 9 Slovak championship results on Friday
FK Senica 2 Ruzomberok 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 7 4 1 2 11 8 13
-------------------------
2 FK Senica 8 3 3 2 13 7 12
3 Nitra 7 3 3 1 8 4 12
-------------------------
4 Zilina 7 3 3 1 8 5 12
-------------------------
5 Spartak Trnava 7 3 3 1 7 5 12
6 ViOn Zlate Moravce 7 3 3 1 6 4 12
7 Dukla Banska Bystrica 7 3 1 3 11 8 10
8 Ruzomberok 8 2 4 2 7 6 10
9 Tatran Presov 7 1 4 2 5 8 7
10 MFK Kosice 7 1 4 2 5 10 7
11 Laugaricio Trencin 7 1 3 3 3 9 6
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 7 0 0 7 3 13 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next fixtures (GMT):
Saturday
Laugaricio Trencin v MFK Kosice (1530)
Tatran Presov v DAC Dunajska Streda (1530)
Zilina v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1730)
Slovan Bratislava v Nitra (1730)
Spartak Trnava v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1730)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
For more soccer results