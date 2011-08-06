Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Aug 6 Results and standings from the Slovak championship on Saturday Laugaricio Trencin 0 Nitra 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Ruzomberok 2 MFK Kosice 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 Tatran Presov 0 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 4 3 1 0 5 2 10 ------------------------- 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 4 3 0 1 9 3 9 3 FK Senica 3 2 0 1 9 3 6 ------------------------- 4 Slovan Bratislava 3 2 0 1 7 5 6 ------------------------- 5 Ruzomberok 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 6 Zilina 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 7 Spartak Trnava 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 8 Nitra 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 9 MFK Kosice 4 0 3 1 3 7 3 10 Tatran Presov 4 0 2 2 0 4 2 11 Laugaricio Trencin 4 0 2 2 2 8 2 ------------------------- 12 DAC Dunajska Streda 4 0 0 4 3 9 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 7 Slovan Bratislava v Spartak Trnava (1600) FK Senica v Zilina (1730)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (