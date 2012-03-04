March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Slovak championship on Sunday.
Laugaricio Trencin 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2
Saturday, March 3
FK Senica 3 Nitra 1
Zilina 2 Ruzomberok 1
Slovan Bratislava 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 1
Spartak Trnava 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Tatran Presov 0 MFK Kosice 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 19 10 6 3 31 20 36
-------------------------
2 Slovan Bratislava 19 10 5 4 29 21 35
3 Spartak Trnava 19 10 5 4 23 17 35
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 19 9 7 3 28 15 34
-------------------------
5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 19 8 6 5 20 17 30
6 Ruzomberok 19 7 7 5 26 18 28
7 Nitra 19 4 10 5 19 20 22
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 19 6 4 9 26 28 22
9 MFK Kosice 19 5 6 8 20 26 21
10 Laugaricio Trencin 19 4 8 7 23 28 20
11 Tatran Presov 19 2 6 11 9 24 12
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 19 4 0 15 12 32 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
