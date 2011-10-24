LJUBLJANA Oct 24 Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek has
left by mutual consent after they failed to qualify for the Euro
2012 finals, the soccer federation (NZS) said on Monday.
"The NZS and national team coach Matjaz Kek have reached an
agreement to end cooperation by mutual consent and we thank him
for what he has achieved during his spell in charge," it said in
a statement.
"There is no doubt that Kek did a good job and we wish him
well in the future."
The 50 year-old coach, a former Slovenia defender, took over
in 2007 and steered Slovenia to the 2010 World Cup finals in
South Africa but failed to repeat the success in Euro 2012
qualifying.
Local media have tipped Slavisa Stojanovic, who won two
Slovenian league titles with NK Domzale before becoming an
assistant to Srecko Katanec at the United Arab Emirates, to take
over from Kek.
Slovenia finished fourth in their Euro 2012 qualifying group
behind Italy, Estonia -- who clinched a playoff berth for the
first time in the Baltic nation's history -- and fellow former
Yugoslavs Serbia.
(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Mark
Meadows; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)