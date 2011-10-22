Oct 22 Results and standings from the
Slovenian
championship on Saturday
ND Gorica 0 Domzale 3
MIK Celje 2 Rudar Velenje 3
Olimpija Ljubljana 1 Triglav Gorenjska 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Maribor 13 8 3 2 29 15 27
-------------------------
2 Olimpija Ljubljana 15 7 5 3 25 19 26
3 ND Gorica 15 7 3 5 23 15 24
-------------------------
4 Rudar Velenje 14 6 5 3 23 18 23
-------------------------
5 Domzale 15 6 3 6 21 21 21
6 Mura 05 14 5 5 4 13 17 20
7 MIK Celje 15 5 3 7 22 21 18
8 Nafta Lendava 14 3 5 6 15 17 14
-------------------------
9 Koper 14 2 6 6 13 22 12
-------------------------
10 Triglav Gorenjska 15 3 2 10 6 25 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Mura 05 v Maribor (1300)
Koper v Nafta Lendava (1400)