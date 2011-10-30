Oct 30 Results and standings from the Slovenian championship on Sunday Maribor 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 2 Triglav Gorenjska 0 MIK Celje 1

Played on Saturday Domzale 2 Mura 05 1 Nafta Lendava 2 ND Gorica 3 Rudar Velenje 0 Koper 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 15 9 4 2 34 18 31 ------------------------- 2 ND Gorica 16 8 3 5 26 17 27 3 Olimpija Ljubljana 16 7 6 3 27 21 27 ------------------------- 4 Domzale 16 7 3 6 23 22 24 ------------------------- 5 Rudar Velenje 15 6 5 4 23 19 23 6 MIK Celje 16 6 3 7 23 21 21 7 Mura 05 16 5 5 6 15 22 20 8 Koper 16 4 6 6 18 23 18 ------------------------- 9 Nafta Lendava 16 3 5 8 18 24 14 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 16 3 2 11 6 26 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation