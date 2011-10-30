Oct 30 Results and standings from the
Slovenian
championship on Sunday
Maribor 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 2
Triglav Gorenjska 0 MIK Celje 1
Played on Saturday
Domzale 2 Mura 05 1
Nafta Lendava 2 ND Gorica 3
Rudar Velenje 0 Koper 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Maribor 15 9 4 2 34 18 31
-------------------------
2 ND Gorica 16 8 3 5 26 17 27
3 Olimpija Ljubljana 16 7 6 3 27 21 27
-------------------------
4 Domzale 16 7 3 6 23 22 24
-------------------------
5 Rudar Velenje 15 6 5 4 23 19 23
6 MIK Celje 16 6 3 7 23 21 21
7 Mura 05 16 5 5 6 15 22 20
8 Koper 16 4 6 6 18 23 18
-------------------------
9 Nafta Lendava 16 3 5 8 18 24 14
-------------------------
10 Triglav Gorenjska 16 3 2 11 6 26 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation