(Fixes tabulation) Nov 5 Slovenian championship results and standings on Saturday Koper 3 Triglav Gorenjska 0 Nafta Lendava 2 Domzale 1 ND Gorica 2 Rudar Velenje 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 15 9 4 2 34 18 31 ------------------------- 2 ND Gorica 17 8 4 5 28 19 28 3 Olimpija Ljubljana 16 7 6 3 27 21 27 ------------------------- 4 Rudar Velenje 16 6 6 4 25 21 24 ------------------------- 5 Domzale 17 7 3 7 24 24 24 6 MIK Celje 16 6 3 7 23 21 21 7 Koper 17 5 6 6 21 23 21 8 Mura 05 16 5 5 6 15 22 20 ------------------------- 9 Nafta Lendava 17 4 5 8 20 25 17 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 17 3 2 12 6 29 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Playing on Sunday MIK Celje v Maribor (1400) Olimpija Ljubljana v Mura 05 (1600)

