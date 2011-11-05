(Fixes tabulation)
Nov 5 Slovenian championship results and standings
on Saturday
Koper 3 Triglav Gorenjska 0
Nafta Lendava 2 Domzale 1
ND Gorica 2 Rudar Velenje 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Maribor 15 9 4 2 34 18 31
2 ND Gorica 17 8 4 5 28 19 28
3 Olimpija Ljubljana 16 7 6 3 27 21 27
4 Rudar Velenje 16 6 6 4 25 21 24
5 Domzale 17 7 3 7 24 24 24
6 MIK Celje 16 6 3 7 23 21 21
7 Koper 17 5 6 6 21 23 21
8 Mura 05 16 5 5 6 15 22 20
9 Nafta Lendava 17 4 5 8 20 25 17
10 Triglav Gorenjska 17 3 2 12 6 29 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Playing on Sunday
MIK Celje v Maribor (1400)
Olimpija Ljubljana v Mura 05 (1600)
