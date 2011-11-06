Nov 6 Results and standings from the Slovenian championship on Sunday MIK Celje 2 Maribor 3 Olimpija Ljubljana 3 Mura 05 1

Played on Saturday Koper 3 Triglav Gorenjska 0 Nafta Lendava 2 Domzale 1 ND Gorica 2 Rudar Velenje 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 16 10 4 2 37 20 34 ------------------------- 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 17 8 6 3 30 22 30 3 ND Gorica 17 8 4 5 28 19 28 ------------------------- 4 Rudar Velenje 16 6 6 4 25 21 24 ------------------------- 5 Domzale 17 7 3 7 24 24 24 6 MIK Celje 17 6 3 8 25 24 21 7 Koper 17 5 6 6 21 23 21 8 Mura 05 17 5 5 7 16 25 20 ------------------------- 9 Nafta Lendava 17 4 5 8 20 25 17 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 17 3 2 12 6 29 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation

