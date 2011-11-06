Nov 6 Results and standings from the
Slovenian
championship on Sunday
MIK Celje 2 Maribor 3
Olimpija Ljubljana 3 Mura 05 1
Played on Saturday
Koper 3 Triglav Gorenjska 0
Nafta Lendava 2 Domzale 1
ND Gorica 2 Rudar Velenje 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Maribor 16 10 4 2 37 20 34
-------------------------
2 Olimpija Ljubljana 17 8 6 3 30 22 30
3 ND Gorica 17 8 4 5 28 19 28
-------------------------
4 Rudar Velenje 16 6 6 4 25 21 24
-------------------------
5 Domzale 17 7 3 7 24 24 24
6 MIK Celje 17 6 3 8 25 24 21
7 Koper 17 5 6 6 21 23 21
8 Mura 05 17 5 5 7 16 25 20
-------------------------
9 Nafta Lendava 17 4 5 8 20 25 17
-------------------------
10 Triglav Gorenjska 17 3 2 12 6 29 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
