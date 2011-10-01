Oct 1 Results and standings from the Slovenian
championship on Saturday
Koper 2 Domzale 1
Olimpija Ljubljana 1 Nafta Lendava 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpija Ljubljana 13 6 4 3 22 17 22
-------------------------
2 Maribor 11 6 3 2 23 14 21
3 ND Gorica 12 5 3 4 17 10 18
-------------------------
4 Rudar Velenje 11 5 3 3 18 14 18
-------------------------
5 Domzale 13 5 3 5 17 17 18
6 Mura 05 12 4 4 4 11 16 16
7 MIK Celje 12 4 3 5 17 16 15
8 Nafta Lendava 13 3 5 5 15 15 14
-------------------------
9 Koper 13 2 6 5 12 18 12
-------------------------
10 Triglav Gorenjska 12 3 2 7 5 20 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Mura 05 v Rudar Velenje (1300)
MIK Celje v ND Gorica (1600)
Maribor v Triglav Gorenjska (1600)