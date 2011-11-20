Nov 20 Results and standings from the
Slovenian
championship on Sunday
Mura 05 4 MIK Celje 0
Played on Saturday
Domzale 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 1
Maribor 2 Koper 1
Rudar Velenje 2 Nafta Lendava 4
Triglav Gorenjska 0 ND Gorica 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Maribor 18 12 4 2 42 21 40
-------------------------
2 Olimpija Ljubljana 18 9 6 3 31 22 33
3 ND Gorica 18 9 4 5 30 19 31
-------------------------
4 Rudar Velenje 18 6 6 6 27 28 24
-------------------------
5 Domzale 18 7 3 8 24 25 24
6 Mura 05 18 6 5 7 20 25 23
7 MIK Celje 18 6 3 9 25 28 21
8 Koper 18 5 6 7 22 25 21
-------------------------
9 Nafta Lendava 18 5 5 8 24 27 20
-------------------------
10 Triglav Gorenjska 18 3 2 13 6 31 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
