Nov 20 Results and standings from the Slovenian championship on Sunday Mura 05 4 MIK Celje 0

Played on Saturday Domzale 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 1 Maribor 2 Koper 1 Rudar Velenje 2 Nafta Lendava 4 Triglav Gorenjska 0 ND Gorica 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 18 12 4 2 42 21 40 ------------------------- 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 18 9 6 3 31 22 33 3 ND Gorica 18 9 4 5 30 19 31 ------------------------- 4 Rudar Velenje 18 6 6 6 27 28 24 ------------------------- 5 Domzale 18 7 3 8 24 25 24 6 Mura 05 18 6 5 7 20 25 23 7 MIK Celje 18 6 3 9 25 28 21 8 Koper 18 5 6 7 22 25 21 ------------------------- 9 Nafta Lendava 18 5 5 8 24 27 20 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 18 3 2 13 6 31 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation

