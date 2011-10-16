Oct 16 Results and standings from the Slovenian
championship on Sunday
Triglav Gorenjska 1 Mura 05 2
pLayed on Saturday
Domzale 1 Maribor 4
Nafta Lendava 0 MIK Celje 2
ND Gorica 4 Koper 1
Rudar Velenje 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Maribor 13 8 3 2 29 15 27
-------------------------
2 ND Gorica 14 7 3 4 23 12 24
3 Olimpija Ljubljana 14 6 5 3 24 19 23
-------------------------
4 Rudar Velenje 13 5 5 3 20 16 20
-------------------------
5 Mura 05 14 5 5 4 13 17 20
6 MIK Celje 14 5 3 6 20 18 18
7 Domzale 14 5 3 6 18 21 18
8 Nafta Lendava 14 3 5 6 15 17 14
-------------------------
9 Koper 14 2 6 6 13 22 12
-------------------------
10 Triglav Gorenjska 14 3 2 9 6 24 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation