Aug 6 Results and standings from the Slovenian championship on Saturday Domzale 1 Koper 1 ND Gorica 2 MIK Celje 0 Rudar Velenje 1 Mura 05 0 Triglav Gorenjska 0 Maribor 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 4 4 0 0 8 3 12 ------------------------- 2 Domzale 4 3 1 0 8 1 10 3 Rudar Velenje 4 2 0 2 7 4 6 ------------------------- 4 MIK Celje 4 2 0 2 5 3 6 ------------------------- 5 ND Gorica 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 6 Olimpija Ljubljana 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 7 Mura 05 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 8 Nafta Lendava 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 ------------------------- 9 Triglav Gorenjska 4 1 0 3 2 12 3 ------------------------- 10 Koper 4 0 2 2 2 5 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 7 Nafta Lendava v Olimpija Ljubljana (1700)