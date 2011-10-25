LJUBLJANA Oct 25 Slovenia named Slavisa
Stojanovic as coach on Tuesday following Matjaz Kek's departure
by mutual consent.
Stojanovic, who won two national league titles with NK
Domzale before becoming an assistant to United Arab Emirates
coach Srecko Katanec in 2009, will take charge for the first
time in a home friendly against United States on Nov. 15.
"We had a big dilemma who to appoint after we parted company
with Kek (on Monday) and we opted for Stojanovic because we are
convinced he is capable of guiding the team at the top level,"
Slovenian Football Federation president Aleksander Ceferin told
a news conference.
"Stojanovic will be in charge for the duration of the 2014
World Cup qualifiers and his contract will be extended
automatically for the rest of the tournament if we qualify for
the finals in Brazil."
The 42-year-old started his coaching career in 1998, winning
under-16 and under-18 Slovenian league titles with ND Slovan
before he clinched successive senior championships with Domzale
in 2007 and 2008.
Stojanovic then joined compatriot Katanec, who had steered
Slovenia to Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup, at the United Arab
Emirates and helped them qualify for this year's Asian Cup.
Slovenia failed to qualify for Euro 2012 under Kek after
finishing fourth in their group behind Italy, Estonia and
Serbia.
