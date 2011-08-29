Aug 29 Results and standings from La Liga
matches on Monday
Barcelona 5 Villarreal 0
Played on Sunday
Athletic Bilbao 1 Rayo Vallecano 1
Atletico Madrid 0 Osasuna 0
Getafe 1 Levante 1
Real Mallorca 1 Espanyol 0
Real Zaragoza 0 Real Madrid 6
Sevilla 2 Malaga 1
Played on Saturday
Granada CF 0 Real Betis 1
Sporting Gijon 1 Real Sociedad 2
Valencia 4 Racing Santander 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 6 0 3
2 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
3 Valencia 1 1 0 0 4 3 3
-------------------------
4 Real Sociedad 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Sevilla 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
6 Real Mallorca 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Real Betis 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
8 Athletic Bilbao 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Getafe 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Levante 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Rayo Vallecano 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Atletico Madrid 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Osasuna 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
14 Racing Santander 1 0 0 1 3 4 0
15 Malaga 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Sporting Gijon 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
17 Granada CF 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Espanyol 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
19 Villarreal 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
20 Real Zaragoza 1 0 0 1 0 6 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4-5: Champions League preliminary round
6-7: Europa League
19-20: Relegation
