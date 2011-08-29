Soccer-Zozulya unlikely to join Rayo, agent says
MADRID, Feb 6 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya, falsely labelled a neo-Nazi by a Spanish newspaper, is unlikely to play for Rayo Vallecano this season, one of his agents said on Monday.
Aug 29 Top scorers in La Liga after Monday's match:
3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) Roberto Soldado (Valencia) 2 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Imanol Agirretxe (Real Sociedad) Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla) 1 Ander Iturraspe (Athletic Bilbao) Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona) Thiago (Barcelona) Miku (Getafe) Juanlu (Levante) Santi Cazorla (Malaga) Lautaro Acosta (Racing Santander) Adrian Gonzalez (Racing Santander) Jose Maria Movilla (Rayo Vallecano) Jonathan de Guzman (Real Mallorca) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid) Kaka (Real Madrid) Marcelo (Real Madrid) De las Cuevas (Sporting Gijon) Adil Rami (Valencia)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday Monday, February 6 Levadiakos 1 Platanias 2 Sunday, February 5 AEK 6 Veria 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Iraklis 0 Panionios 2 Xanthi 0 PAOK Salonika 3 Asteras Tripolis 2 Saturday, February 4 Larissa 1 Kerkyra 1 Panetolikos 2 Atromitos 0 PAS Giannina 1 Panathinaikos 1 Standings
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 6 Barcelona SC 1 Macara 1 Sunday, February 5 Independiente del Valle 1 Deportivo Cuenca 0 LDU de Quito 0 Delfin 2 Saturday, February 4 River Ecuador 0 Emelec 0 Fuerza Amarilla 3 El Nacional 0 Universidad Catolica 5 Clan Juvenil 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts