Aug 29 Summary from La Liga match on Monday:
Barcelona 5 Thiago 25, Cesc Fabregas 45, Alexis Sanchez
47, Lionel Messi 52,75
Villarreal 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,097
Played on Sunday:
Sevilla 2 Alvaro Negredo 2,26
Malaga 1 Santi Cazorla 81
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Real Zaragoza 0
Real Madrid 6 Cristiano Ronaldo 24,71,87, Marcelo 28, Xabi
Alonso 64, Kaka 82
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 28,000
- - -
Getafe 1 Miku 62
Levante 1 Juanlu 77
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,000
- - -
Real Mallorca 1 Jonathan de Guzman 61
Espanyol 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,411
- - -
Athletic Bilbao 1 Ander Iturraspe 55
Rayo Vallecano 1 Jose Maria Movilla 61
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,000
- - -
Atletico Madrid 0
Osasuna 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,000
Played on Saturday:
Granada CF 0
Real Betis 1 Ruben Castro 88
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Valencia 4 Roberto Soldado 1,88,90, Adil Rami 57
Racing Santander 3 Roberto Soldado 7og, Lautaro Acosta 14,
Adrian Gonzalez 56
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Sporting Gijon 1 De las Cuevas 68pen
Red Card: Alberto Lora 90
Real Sociedad 2 Imanol Agirretxe 34,65
Red Card: Carlos Martinez 68
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 21,000
- - -
