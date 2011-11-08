ZURICH Nov 8 Standing areas at stadiums could
make a return now that they can be safely managed, one of the
world's leading stadium architects said on Tuesday.
"I think it is coming back," said John Barrow of Populous
architects which has planned and designed stadiums worldwide
including Soccer City in Johannesburg and the London Olympic
stadium.
"We as designers have no problem with standing at all. It
would clearly need to be legislated for, managed and safely
stewarded, but in terms of safety, it can be done without any
problems at all in small areas."
He added: "It has to be properly managed, you need more
stewards, and the family areas have to be properly segregated so
that families feel secure.
"You also have to make sure that the spectators behind
continue to have an uninterrupted view."
Standing was banned at English grounds following the
Hillsborough disaster in Sheffield in 1989 and stadiums for
international competitions such as the Champions League, World
Cup and European championship are all-seaters.
However, it is allowed at domestic games in Germany where
many clubs have removable seats which make way for standing
areas at Bundesliga matches and are put back for international
games.
"It is great to have standing areas," said Barrow, speaking
at the International Football Arena conference.
"They increase excitement in stadiums, particularly behind
the goals.
"If the legislation is there to allow the top clubs to have
standing areas again, it could help the clubs who are looking to
expand capacity and allow more young people in."
(Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories