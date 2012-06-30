By Mike Collett
KIEV, June 30 The 2014 UEFA Super Cup will be
staged at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium with the 2015 match being
played at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi, UEFA announced
on Saturday.
The match between the winners of the Champions League and
Europa League is the traditional curtain raiser to the European
club season and has been staged at the Stade Louis II in Monaco
since 1998.
This year's match between Champions League winners Chelsea
and Europa League winners Atletico Madrid will be the last
staged in the principality with next year's game already awarded
to Prague's Eden Stadium.
From 2014 the match will be held in the middle, rather than
the end, of August pending ratification of the new international
calendar from which the unpopular August international friendly
date will be dropped.
