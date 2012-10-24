STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Norwegian international defender Kjetil Waehler has challenged a magazine editor to join him to analyse his performances on video after he was named in a team of flops in Sweden's top flight.

IFK Gothenburg centre back Waehler, 36, was included in a "Flops of the Year" team published on the website of respected soccer magazine Offside (www.offside.org).

In his justification for Waehler's inclusion, Offside editor Anders Bengtsson wrote: "He was to be the leader that steered the defensive play. Instead he became the player that symbolized IFK Gothenburg's bluntness."

Gothenburg are eighth in the Swedish championship, 17 points behind leaders Haecken.

The criticism stung Waehler into responding with a sharply-worded e-mail, criticising the editor's judgment and questioning his understanding of the game, as well as offering him a chance to analyse some IFK games together.

"I offered him the chance to watch some of the matches with me, where we could go through some of the situations and get the bigger picture," Waelher told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.

"I know this is a fight I can never win," said the defender, who has won 31 caps for Norway. "It's difficult for individuals to defend themselves against such attacks, but at least I've had my say."

Bengtsson took to the magazine's Twitter account to defend his selection, saying: "Our starting point was salary, expectations, experience, status in the team, and then how they have performed and contributed."

Also included in the list were former Tottenham Hotspur full back Erik Edman, who has played only seven games all season, and Sweden international winger Tobias Hysen, a team mate of Waehler's at IFK.