STOCKHOLM Dec 13 Swedish soccer international Alexander Gerndt was fined 80,000 Swedish crowns ($11,700) and put on probation for two years on Tuesday after being convicted of assaulting his ex-wife.

Helsignborg district court found Gerndt guilty on two counts of assault, for grabbing his wife by the throat and for kicking a football at her so hard that he bruised her leg.

The 25-year-old striker, who has scored twice in six games for Sweden, moved from Helsingborg to FC Utrecht in July 2011. The transfer fee was never made public, but the club said the move was one of their biggest deals ever.

Gerndt was also ordered to pay his wife 6,700 crowns in damages. ($1 = 6.8504 Swedish crowns)

