STOCKHOLM Feb 21 Feyenoord forward John Guidetti's goalscoring form has been rewarded with selection in the Sweden squad to face Croatia on Feb. 29.

"I think he's clearly done enough to deserve this chance with the success he's had at Feyenoord," coach Erik Hamren told a news conference on Tuesday.

Hamren travelled to the Netherlands at the weekend and saw Guidetti score from the spot before being sent off for a second yellow card against Waalwijk.

Guidetti, who is on loan from Manchester City, has scored 18 goals in 17 games for the Rotterdam club.

