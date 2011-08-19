Aug 19 Swedish championship result and
standings on Friday.
Kalmar 5 IFK Norrkoping 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 21 14 6 1 40 17 48
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 21 14 3 4 37 19 45
3 AIK Stockholm 21 12 2 7 32 21 38
-------------------------
4 GAIS Gothenborg 21 11 3 7 33 24 36
------------------------
5 Haecken 20 10 4 6 39 22 34
6 Kalmar 22 10 3 9 28 25 33
7 Orebro 21 10 2 9 30 27 32
8 IFK Gothenburg 21 9 3 9 30 29 30
9 Malmo 18 7 6 5 19 21 27
10 Gefle 20 7 6 7 18 25 27
11 Mjallby AIF 21 7 3 11 24 29 24
12 Trelleborg 21 7 2 12 33 47 23
13 Djurgarden 20 6 4 10 23 27 22
-------------------------
14 IFK Norrkoping 22 6 4 12 24 40 22
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 21 5 3 13 20 34 18
16 Halmstad 21 2 4 15 18 41 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Malmo v GAIS Gothenborg (1400)
Playing on Sunday
Haecken v Djurgarden (1200)
Syrianska FC v Elfsborg Boras (1200)
AIK Stockholm v Trelleborg (1430)
Helsingborg v Halmstad (1430)
Playing on Monday (GMT)
IFK Gothenburg v Gefle (1700)
Orebro v Mjallby AIF (1700)
