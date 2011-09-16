Sept 16 Swedish championship result and
standings on Friday.
GAIS Gothenborg 1 IFK Norrkoping 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 24 16 7 1 45 19 55
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 25 16 2 7 40 22 50
3 Elfsborg Boras 24 15 3 6 41 24 48
-------------------------
4 GAIS Gothenborg 25 13 3 9 41 29 42
-------------------------
5 Haecken 23 11 6 6 44 25 39
6 IFK Gothenburg 24 10 5 9 33 29 35
7 Kalmar 24 10 4 10 29 27 34
8 Malmo 22 9 7 6 23 25 34
9 Orebro 24 10 2 12 31 33 32
10 Gefle 24 8 8 8 24 32 32
11 IFK Norrkoping 25 8 5 12 28 42 29
12 Mjallby AIF 25 8 4 13 26 34 28
13 Djurgarden 23 7 4 12 28 34 25
-------------------------
14 Trelleborg 24 7 2 15 36 55 23
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 24 6 3 15 22 38 21
16 Halmstad 24 3 5 16 22 45 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Kalmar v Halmstad (1400)
Playing on Sunday
Gefle v Syrianska FC (1200)
Helsingborg v Mjallby AIF (1200)
Haecken v Elfsborg Boras (1430)
Malmo v Trelleborg (1430)
Orebro v IFK Gothenburg (1430)
Playing on Monday
AIK Stockholm v Djurgarden (1700)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)