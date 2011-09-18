Sept 18 Swedish championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Haecken 2 Elfsborg Boras 0
Gefle 2 Syrianska FC 1
Helsingborg 3 Mjallby AIF 0
Malmo 1 Trelleborg 1
Orebro 0 IFK Gothenburg 2
Played on Saturday
Kalmar 1 Halmstad 0
Played on Friday
GAIS Gothenborg 1 IFK Norrkoping 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 25 17 7 1 48 19 58
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 25 16 2 7 40 22 50
3 Elfsborg Boras 25 15 3 7 41 26 48
------------------------
4 Haecken 24 12 6 6 46 25 42
------------------------
5 GAIS Gothenborg 25 13 3 9 41 29 42
6 IFK Gothenburg 25 11 5 9 35 29 38
7 Kalmar 25 11 4 10 30 27 37
8 Malmo 23 9 8 6 24 26 35
9 Gefle 25 9 8 8 26 33 35
10 Orebro 25 10 2 13 31 35 32
11 IFK Norrkoping 25 8 5 12 28 42 29
12 Mjallby AIF 26 8 4 14 26 37 28
13 Djurgarden 23 7 4 12 28 34 25
-------------------------
14 Trelleborg 25 7 3 15 37 56 24
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 25 6 3 16 23 40 21
16 Halmstad 25 3 5 17 22 46 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
AIK Stockholm v Djurgarden (1700)
