Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Sept 19 Swedish championship result and standings on Monday.
AIK Stockholm 0 Djurgarden 1
Played on Sunday Haecken 2 Elfsborg Boras 0 Gefle 2 Syrianska FC 1 Helsingborg 3 Mjallby AIF 0 Malmo 1 Trelleborg 1 Orebro 0 IFK Gothenburg 2
Played on Saturday Kalmar 1 Halmstad 0
Played on Friday GAIS Gothenborg 1 IFK Norrkoping 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Helsingborg 25 17 7 1 48 19 58 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 26 16 2 8 40 23 50 3 Elfsborg Boras 25 15 3 7 41 26 48 ------------------------ 4 Haecken 24 12 6 6 46 25 42 ------------------------ 5 GAIS Gothenborg 25 13 3 9 41 29 42 6 IFK Gothenburg 25 11 5 9 35 29 38 7 Kalmar 25 11 4 10 30 27 37 8 Malmo 23 9 8 6 24 26 35 9 Gefle 25 9 8 8 26 33 35 10 Orebro 25 10 2 13 31 35 32 11 IFK Norrkoping 25 8 5 12 28 42 29 12 Djurgarden 24 8 4 12 29 34 28 13 Mjallby AIF 26 8 4 14 26 37 28 ------------------------- 14 Trelleborg 25 7 3 15 37 56 24 ------------------------- 15 Syrianska FC 25 6 3 16 23 40 21 16 Halmstad 25 3 5 17 22 46 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (