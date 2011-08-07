Aug 7 Results and standings from the Swedish
championship matches on Sunday
Djurgarden 2 GAIS Gothenborg 2
Halmstad 5 IFK Norrkoping 4
Elfsborg Boras 0 Kalmar 0
Orebro 4 Hacken 0
Syrianska FC 1 Helsingborg 2
Played on Saturday
Mjallby AIF 1 Malmo 1
Trelleborg 2 Gefle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 20 13 6 1 37 16 45
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 20 13 3 4 34 17 42
3 AIK Stockholm 20 11 2 7 31 21 35
-------------------------
4 GAIS Gothenborg 20 10 3 7 32 24 33
-------------------------
5 Hacken 19 9 4 6 38 22 31
6 IFK Gothenburg 20 9 3 8 28 26 30
7 Kalmar 20 9 3 8 23 24 30
8 Orebro 20 9 2 9 28 27 29
9 Malmo 18 7 6 5 19 21 27
10 Gefle 20 7 6 7 18 25 27
11 Trelleborg 20 7 2 11 32 44 23
12 Djurgarden 19 6 4 9 23 25 22
13 IFK Norrkoping 20 6 4 10 24 34 22
-------------------------
14 Mjallby AIF 20 6 3 11 21 29 21
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 20 5 3 12 20 31 18
16 Halmstad 20 2 4 14 18 40 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation