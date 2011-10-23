Oct 23 Swedish championship results and final
standings on Sunday.
Haecken 1 Kalmar 2
Djurgarden 1 Gefle 1
Helsingborg 1 AIK Stockholm 1
Elfsborg Boras 3 Trelleborg 0
IFK Gothenburg 3 IFK Norrkoping 0
Mjallby AIF 2 Halmstad 0
Orebro 1 Malmo 2
Syrianska FC 0 GAIS Gothenborg 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Helsingborg 30 18 9 3 55 27 63
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 30 18 4 8 46 27 58
3 Elfsborg Boras 30 18 3 9 52 32 57
-------------------------
4 Malmo 30 15 9 6 37 30 54
-------------------------
5 GAIS Gothenborg 30 16 3 11 47 34 51
6 Haecken 30 14 7 9 52 32 49
7 IFK Gothenburg 30 13 6 11 42 34 45
8 Kalmar 30 13 5 12 39 34 44
9 Gefle 30 10 11 9 31 39 41
10 Mjallby AIF 30 12 4 14 33 39 40
11 Djurgarden 30 10 6 14 36 40 36
12 Orebro 30 11 3 16 36 45 36
13 IFK Norrkoping 30 9 7 14 32 49 34
-------------------------
14 Syrianska FC 30 8 4 18 27 44 28
-------------------------
R15 Trelleborg 30 7 4 19 39 64 25
R16 Halmstad 30 3 5 22 24 58 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation