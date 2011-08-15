- Aug 15 Swedish championship results and
standings on Monday:
Elfsborg Boras 3 IFK Gothenburg 2
IFK Norrkoping 0 AIK Stockholm 1
Sunday, August 14
Djurgarden 0 Orebro 2
GAIS Gothenborg 1 Kalmar 0
Trelleborg 1 Helsingborg 3
Saturday, August 13
Halmstad 0 Haecken 1
Mjallby AIF 3 Syrianska FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 21 14 6 1 40 17 48
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 21 14 3 4 37 19 45
3 AIK Stockholm 21 12 2 7 32 21 38
-------------------------
4 GAIS Gothenborg 21 11 3 7 33 24 36
-------------------------
5 Haecken 20 10 4 6 39 22 34
6 Orebro 21 10 2 9 30 27 32
7 IFK Gothenburg 21 9 3 9 30 29 30
8 Kalmar 21 9 3 9 23 25 30
9 Malmo 18 7 6 5 19 21 27
10 Gefle 20 7 6 7 18 25 27
11 Mjallby AIF 21 7 3 11 24 29 24
12 Trelleborg 21 7 2 12 33 47 23
13 Djurgarden 20 6 4 10 23 27 22
-------------------------
14 IFK Norrkoping 21 6 4 11 24 35 22
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 21 5 3 13 20 34 18
16 Halmstad 21 2 4 15 18 41 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
