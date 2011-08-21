Aug 21 Swedish championship results and
standings on Sunday
AIK Stockholm 3 Trelleborg 0
Hacken 2 Djurgarden 0
Helsingborg 2 Halmstad 1
Syrianska FC 0 Elfsborg Boras 2
Played on Saturday
Malmo 2 GAIS Gothenborg 1
Played on Friday
Kalmar 5 IFK Norrkoping 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 22 15 6 1 42 18 51
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 22 15 3 4 39 19 48
3 AIK Stockholm 22 13 2 7 35 21 41
-------------------------
4 Haecken 21 11 4 6 41 22 37
-------------------------
5 GAIS Gothenborg 22 11 3 8 34 26 36
6 Kalmar 22 10 3 9 28 25 33
7 Orebro 21 10 2 9 30 27 32
8 IFK Gothenburg 21 9 3 9 30 29 30
9 Malmo 19 8 6 5 21 22 30
10 Gefle 20 7 6 7 18 25 27
11 Mjallby AIF 21 7 3 11 24 29 24
12 Trelleborg 22 7 2 13 33 50 23
13 Djurgarden 21 6 4 11 23 29 22
-------------------------
14 IFK Norrkoping 22 6 4 12 24 40 22
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 22 5 3 14 20 36 18
16 Halmstad 22 2 4 16 19 43 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 22
IFK Gothenburg v Gefle (1700)
Orebro v Mjallby AIF (1700)