Aug 27 Swedish championship results and
standings on Saturday.
Kalmar 0 IFK Gothenburg 0
Trelleborg 0 Halmstad 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 22 15 6 1 42 18 51
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 22 15 3 4 39 19 48
3 AIK Stockholm 22 13 2 7 35 21 41
-------------------------
4 Haecken 21 11 4 6 41 22 37
-------------------------
5 GAIS Gothenborg 22 11 3 8 34 26 36
6 IFK Gothenburg 23 10 4 9 33 29 34
7 Kalmar 23 10 4 9 28 25 34
8 Orebro 22 10 2 10 30 29 32
9 Malmo 19 8 6 5 21 22 30
10 Mjallby AIF 22 8 3 11 26 29 27
11 Gefle 21 7 6 8 18 28 27
12 IFK Norrkoping 23 7 4 12 26 41 25
13 Trelleborg 23 7 2 14 33 51 23
-------------------------
14 Djurgarden 22 6 4 12 24 31 22
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 22 5 3 14 20 36 18
16 Halmstad 23 3 4 16 20 43 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Gefle v Haecken (1200)
Helsingborg v Orebro (1200)
AIK Stockholm v Syrianska FC (1430)
GAIS Gothenborg v Mjallby AIF (1430)
Malmo v Elfsborg Boras (1430)