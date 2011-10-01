Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Oct 1 Results and standings from the Swedish championship on Saturday AIK Stockholm 2 GAIS Gothenborg 1 IFK Gothenburg 0 Mjallby AIF 1
Played on Friday Syrianska FC 0 Djurgarden 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Helsingborg 27 18 7 2 53 23 61 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 28 17 3 8 43 25 54 3 Elfsborg Boras 27 16 3 8 45 30 51 ------------------------- 4 Hacken 26 13 7 6 49 27 46 ------------------------- 5 GAIS Gothenborg 28 14 3 11 44 34 45 6 IFK Gothenburg 28 12 6 10 39 33 42 7 Malmo 25 10 9 6 30 28 39 8 Kalmar 27 11 5 11 32 30 38 9 Gefle 27 9 10 8 28 35 37 10 Mjallby AIF 28 10 4 14 29 38 34 11 Orebro 27 10 3 14 33 39 33 12 Djurgarden 27 9 5 13 32 37 32 13 IFK Norrkoping 27 8 6 13 29 44 30 ------------------------- 14 Syrianska FC 28 8 4 16 27 41 28 ------------------------- 15 Trelleborg 27 7 4 16 38 58 25 R16 Halmstad 27 3 5 19 23 52 14 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 2 Helsingborg v IFK Norrkoping (1200) Elfsborg Boras v Gefle (1200) Haecken v Trelleborg (1430) Kalmar v Malmo (1430) Orebro v Halmstad (1430)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (