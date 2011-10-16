Oct 16 Results and standings from the
Swedish
championship on Sunday
AIK Stockholm 2 Hacken 1
IFK Norrkoping 2 Elfsborg Boras 1
Trelleborg 1 Mjallby AIF 2
Played on Saturday
Kalmar 4 Orebro 1
Malmo 1 Djurgarden 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Helsingborg 28 18 8 2 54 24 62
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 29 18 3 8 45 26 57
3 Elfsborg Boras 29 17 3 9 49 32 54
-------------------------
4 Hacken 29 14 7 8 51 30 49
-------------------------
5 Malmo 28 13 9 6 34 29 48
6 GAIS Gothenborg 28 14 3 11 44 34 45
7 IFK Gothenburg 28 12 6 10 39 33 42
8 Kalmar 29 12 5 12 37 33 41
9 Mjallby AIF 29 11 4 14 31 39 37
10 Gefle 28 9 10 9 28 38 37
11 Orebro 29 11 3 15 35 43 36
12 IFK Norrkoping 29 9 7 13 32 46 34
13 Djurgarden 28 9 5 14 32 38 32
-------------------------
14 Syrianska FC 28 8 4 16 27 41 28
-------------------------
15 Trelleborg 29 7 4 18 39 61 25
R16 Halmstad 28 3 5 20 23 53 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 17
GAIS Gothenborg v IFK Gothenburg (1700)
Gefle v Helsingborg (1700)
Halmstad v Djurgarden (1700)
Malmo v Syrianska FC (1700)