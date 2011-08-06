Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Aug 6 Results and standings from the Swedish championship on Saturday Mjallby AIF 1 Malmo 1 Trelleborg 2 Gefle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Helsingborg 19 12 6 1 35 15 42 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 19 13 2 4 34 17 41 3 AIK Stockholm 20 11 2 7 31 21 35 ------------------------- 4 GAIS Gothenborg 19 10 2 7 30 22 32 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 18 9 4 5 38 18 31 6 IFK Gothenburg 20 9 3 8 28 26 30 7 Kalmar 19 9 2 8 23 24 29 8 Malmo 18 7 6 5 19 21 27 9 Gefle 20 7 6 7 18 25 27 10 Orebro 19 8 2 9 24 27 26 11 Trelleborg 20 7 2 11 32 44 23 12 IFK Norrkoping 19 6 4 9 20 29 22 13 Djurgarden 18 6 3 9 21 23 21 ------------------------- 14 Mjallby AIF 20 6 3 11 21 29 21 ------------------------- 15 Syrianska FC 19 5 3 11 19 29 18 16 Halmstad 19 1 4 14 13 36 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 7 Halmstad v IFK Norrkoping (1430) Orebro v Haecken (1430) Syrianska FC v Helsingborg (1430) Djurgarden v GAIS Gothenborg (1700) Elfsborg Boras v Kalmar (1700)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (