Oct 2 Swedish championship results and standings
on Sunday.
Haecken 1 Trelleborg 0
Helsingborg 1 IFK Norrkoping 1
Elfsborg Boras 3 Gefle 0
Kalmar 1 Malmo 2
Orebro 1 Halmstad 0
Played on Saturday
AIK Stockholm 2 GAIS Gothenborg 1
IFK Gothenburg 0 Mjallby AIF 1
Played on Friday
Syrianska FC 0 Djurgarden 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Helsingborg 28 18 8 2 54 24 62
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 28 17 3 8 48 30 54
3 AIK Stockholm 28 17 3 8 43 25 54
-------------------------
4 Haecken 27 14 7 6 50 27 49
-------------------------
5 GAIS Gothenborg 28 14 3 11 44 34 45
6 IFK Gothenburg 28 12 6 10 39 33 42
7 Malmo 26 11 9 6 32 29 42
8 Kalmar 28 11 5 12 33 32 38
9 Gefle 28 9 10 9 28 38 37
10 Orebro 28 11 3 14 34 39 36
11 Mjallby AIF 28 10 4 14 29 38 34
12 Djurgarden 27 9 5 13 32 37 32
13 IFK Norrkoping 28 8 7 13 30 45 31
-------------------------
14 Syrianska FC 28 8 4 16 27 41 28
-------------------------
15 Trelleborg 28 7 4 17 38 59 25
R16 Halmstad 28 3 5 20 23 53 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
