Oct 15 Results and standings from the
Swedish
championship on Saturday
Kalmar 4 Orebro 1
Malmo 1 Djurgarden 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Helsingborg 28 18 8 2 54 24 62
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 28 17 3 8 48 30 54
3 AIK Stockholm 28 17 3 8 43 25 54
-------------------------
4 Hacken 28 14 7 7 50 28 49
-------------------------
5 Malmo 28 13 9 6 34 29 48
6 GAIS Gothenborg 28 14 3 11 44 34 45
7 IFK Gothenburg 28 12 6 10 39 33 42
8 Kalmar 29 12 5 12 37 33 41
9 Gefle 28 9 10 9 28 38 37
10 Orebro 29 11 3 15 35 43 36
11 Mjallby AIF 28 10 4 14 29 38 34
12 Djurgarden 28 9 5 14 32 38 32
13 IFK Norrkoping 28 8 7 13 30 45 31
-------------------------
14 Syrianska FC 28 8 4 16 27 41 28
-------------------------
15 Trelleborg 28 7 4 17 38 59 25
R16 Halmstad 28 3 5 20 23 53 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Trelleborg v Mjallby AIF (1200)
AIK Stockholm v Hacken (1430)
IFK Norrkoping v Elfsborg Boras (1430)
Monday, October 17
GAIS Gothenborg v IFK Gothenburg (1700)
Gefle v Helsingborg (1700)
Halmstad v Djurgarden (1700)
Malmo v Syrianska FC (1700)